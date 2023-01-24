COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,741 with four more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

118 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 51 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,337,159 patients out of a total of 7,563,623 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

224 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,186,114 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,581,803 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,584,373 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: IRNA