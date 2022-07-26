COVID-19 kills 41 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,758 with 41 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

11,035 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,533 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,074,995 patients out of a total of 7,348,963 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,039 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,760,187 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,125,208 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 29,987,184 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.





