COVID-19 kills 453 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 116,072 with 453 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

18,021 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,859 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,682,704 patients out of a total of 5,378,408 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 6,981 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 27,002,320 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 13,229,855 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.