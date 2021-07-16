COVID-19 kills 48 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 48 daily COVID-19 deaths, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 48 daily COVID-19 fatalities, Nur-Sultan city has reported 15, Karaganda region – eight, Shymkent city and West Kazakhstan region – five each, Atyrau, Atyrau regions – four each, Pavlodar region – three, Kyzylorda region – two, Akmola and Mangistau regions – one each.

Earlier it was reported that six people tested negative for COVID-19 have died of pneumonia in the country over the past day. Two have died of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Shymkent city, one in Nur-Sultan city, one in Almaty region, one in Karaganda region, and one in Mangistau region.