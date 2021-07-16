EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 kills 48 in Kazakhstan in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 48 daily COVID-19 deaths, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the 48 daily COVID-19 fatalities, Nur-Sultan city has reported 15, Karaganda region – eight, Shymkent city and West Kazakhstan region – five each, Atyrau, Atyrau regions – four each, Pavlodar region – three, Kyzylorda region – two, Akmola and Mangistau regions – one each.

    Earlier it was reported that six people tested negative for COVID-19 have died of pneumonia in the country over the past day. Two have died of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Shymkent city, one in Nur-Sultan city, one in Almaty region, one in Karaganda region, and one in Mangistau region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!