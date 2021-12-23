COVID-19 kills 51 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 131,262 with 51 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

1,932 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 311 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,019,343 patients out of a total of 6,179,817 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,807 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 59,385,982 Iranians have received the first dose and 50,897,915 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 4,965,344 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.