COVID-19 kills 53 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,368 with 53 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 53 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,368, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

3,519 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 450 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,890,768 patients out of a total of 7,171,165 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,591 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,965,637 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,954,468 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,315,325 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.