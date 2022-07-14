COVID-19 kills 6,3 mln people worldwide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 555,446,890 cases of the coronavirus infection were recoded worldwide since the start of the global pandemic, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The virus has so far claimed lives of 6,353,692 people globally.

The U.S. leads in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 87,673,034. Ranked second is India with 43,669,850 COVID-19 cases. Brazil rounds out the top 3 with 32,940,507 COVID-19 cases.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases had exceeded 1,000 for the first time in months in Kazakhstan as the country added 1,104 COVID-19 cases in the past day.