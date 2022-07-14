EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:49, 14 July 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 kills 6,3 mln people worldwide

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 555,446,890 cases of the coronavirus infection were recoded worldwide since the start of the global pandemic, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    The virus has so far claimed lives of 6,353,692 people globally.

    The U.S. leads in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 87,673,034. Ranked second is India with 43,669,850 COVID-19 cases. Brazil rounds out the top 3 with 32,940,507 COVID-19 cases.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases had exceeded 1,000 for the first time in months in Kazakhstan as the country added 1,104 COVID-19 cases in the past day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!