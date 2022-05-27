COVID-19 kills 6 Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,302 with 6 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Six Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,302, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

185 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 42 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,042,871 patients out of a total of 7,231,284 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 591 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,514,275 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,819,035 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,487,212 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.