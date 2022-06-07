COVID-19 kills 7 Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,339 with 7 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Some 139 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 28 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,056,916 patients out of a total of 7,232,929 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 427 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,560,566 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,882,066 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,583,000 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.