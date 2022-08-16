COVID-19 kills 78 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,093 with 78 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

5,972 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,113 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,190,330 patients out of a total of 7,488,493 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,456 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,844,016 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,211,885 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,328,575 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.





Photo: en.irna.ir







