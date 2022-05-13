COVID-19 kills 8 Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,209, with eight more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Eight more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,209, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

385 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 67 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,016,677 patients out of a total of 7,227,428 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 763 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.