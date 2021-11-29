COVID-19 kills 82 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 129,711 with 82 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 82 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,711, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

4,310 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 645 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,873,441 patients out of a total of 6,113,192 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,338 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,483,074 Iranians have received the first dose and 46,683,162 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 995,972 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.