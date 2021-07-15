COVID-19 kills more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 86,592 with 201 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

The Ministry said that 23,655 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,552 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,086,017 patients out of a total of 3,464,055 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,064 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 5,507,841 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,219,693 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.