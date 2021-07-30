COVID-19 kills more Iranians over past 24h

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 90,344 with 270 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday, IRNA reports.

The Ministry said that 24,715 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,856 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,348,363 patients out of a total of 3,851,162 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,384 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 9,366,290 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,652,358 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.