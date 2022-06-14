EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:20, 14 June 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 kills one Iranian over past 24 hours

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran reached 141,353 with 1 more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

    One Iranian has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, making the total deaths remain at 141,353, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    162 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 25 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,059,527 patients out of a total of 7,234,042 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 342 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 64,589,798 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,923,898 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 27,639,228 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Iran Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!