EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:52, 06 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kostanay region goes ‘green’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay region moved to the COVID-19 ‘green zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    The capital city of Kazakhstan and Karaganda region remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, June 6.

    The city of Almaty as well as Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,191 new COVID-19 cases.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kostanay region COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!