COVID-19: Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions enter ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions entered the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of April 21, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Kostanay, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,696 new COVID-19 cases.