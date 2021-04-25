COVID-19: Kyzylorda region out of ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region moved out of the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of April 25, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reports.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangistau regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,830 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.