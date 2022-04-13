COVID-19-like pneumonia: 13 new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 13 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, and 10 recoveries as of April 11, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since March 13, 2020, there were confirmed 88,791 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,353 deaths and 82,439 recoveries.

As of today, Kazakhstan is in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 12 fresh coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.