10:39, 13 April 2022 | GMT +6
COVID-19-like pneumonia: 13 new cases
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 13 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, and 10 recoveries as of April 11, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.
Since March 13, 2020, there were confirmed 88,791 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,353 deaths and 82,439 recoveries.
As of today, Kazakhstan is in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 12 fresh coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.