    12:12, 24 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia: 2 deaths reported in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 110 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    2 deaths and 94 recoveries from the disease have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

    The country’s total number of people affected by the disease has reached 47,421. The death toll stands at 552. Those recovered from the disease number 35,149.


