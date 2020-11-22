EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 22 November 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia: 2 more fatalities reported in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 157 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    2 deaths and 99 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in the country over the past day.

    Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 41,159 Kazakhstanis. 427 people have succumbed to the disease so far. As of today, the country’s COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries stand at 30,059.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!