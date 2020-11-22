COVID-19-like pneumonia: 2 more fatalities reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 157 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

2 deaths and 99 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in the country over the past day.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 41,159 Kazakhstanis. 427 people have succumbed to the disease so far. As of today, the country’s COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries stand at 30,059.