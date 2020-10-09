COVID-19-like pneumonia: 241 more daily cases, 2 deaths reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 241 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

It is said that 25 people have beaten pneumonia with the symptoms similar to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. 2 more fatalities from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported.

Since August 1, the disease has affected a total of 34,384, killing 364, while 27,597 have defeated it.



