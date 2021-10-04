EN
    COVID-19-like pneumonia: 46 cases, 6 victims

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of October 2 Kazakhstan confirmed 46 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 6 deaths, while 136 people more recovered, coronavirus202.kz reads.

    Since March 13 there were recorded 76,265 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 6,342 recoveries the countrywide. The death toll grew to 76,265.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,717 more COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 892,710.


