NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 460 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 167 recoveries were registered in Kazakhstan. It claimed 21 more lives, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since March 13 Kazakhstan confirmed 70,250 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 58,626 recoveries. The death toll rose to 4,485.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 880 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 798,671.