NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 54 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 3 deaths and 49 recoveries as of June 24, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan confirmed 56,840 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 52,098 recoveries. The death toll climbed to 981.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,730 new COVID-19 cases.