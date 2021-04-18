COVID-19-like pneumonia: 81 more cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 81 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

The country has reported two deaths of COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past day, raising the death toll to 750. The nationwide number of people recovered from the disease stands at 50,639, including 89 reported over the past day.

A total of 51,844 have been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country since August 1, 2020.