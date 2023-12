NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 85 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were registered in Kazakhstan as of June 25. 2 more people died, while 45 recovered, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 56,925 cases, 983 deaths and 52,143 recoveries.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,672 new coronavirus cases.