COVID-19-like pneumonia affected 558, killed 3 in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 558 more have been affected by and 3 died of pneumonia flagged as COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

335 more have beaten pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms over the past day countrywide.

A total of 24,101 people have been affected by, 271 died of and 5,256 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.