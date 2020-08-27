11:30, 27 August 2020 | GMT +6
COVID-19-like pneumonia affected 558, killed 3 in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 558 more have been affected by and 3 died of pneumonia flagged as COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.
335 more have beaten pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms over the past day countrywide.
A total of 24,101 people have been affected by, 271 died of and 5,256 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.