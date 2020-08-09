EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 09 August 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affected over 1,000 more Kazakhstanis, killing 15

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,011 cases of and 15 deaths from pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like symptoms have been reported in the last 24 hours in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Thus, pneumonia with symptoms similar to COVID-19 has affected 13,121 people and killed 152 in the country since August 1.

    The Health Ministry publishes daily updates on the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths breaking down the latter by the following categories: with COVID-19 positive test and with COVID-19 negative test by PCR on its official website and social networks.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!