COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 100 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 23, 2021, 100 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also reported 1 death and 74 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Since August 1, the disease has affected 47,311 Kazakhstanis, killing 550. Of the total affected persons, 35,055 have fully recovered.