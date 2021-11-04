COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 109 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 109 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen eight people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 162 recover from it over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 79,948. Those killed by the disease number 5,057. So far, the country has reported 69,346 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,396 cases of and 2,321 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.