EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:37, 10 November 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 11 more in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    The country has also reported 21 recovered cases and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia registsred over the past day.

    Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 39,115 Kazakhstanis, killing 410. 29,203 have made full recovery from the disease.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!