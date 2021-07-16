EN
    09:55, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 122 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 122 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The country has also reported six COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths and 75 recoveries over the past day.

    Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 58,335. The death toll stands at 1,060. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 53,252 in the country.


