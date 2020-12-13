EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:50, 13 December 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 162 in Kazakhstan over past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 162 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    The country has also reported 104 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

    Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 43,935 Kazakhstanis. Total COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries and deaths stand at 31,468 and 464, respectively in the country.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!