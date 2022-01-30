COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 173 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 173 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen two people die of and 149 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 86,311. Those killed by the disease number 5,264. So far, the country has reported 79,693 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 9,475 in the past 24 hours. 12,611 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.