COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 176 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 176 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen six people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 289 recover from it over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 77,434. Those killed by the disease number 4,931. So far, the country has reported 65,558 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, the country has logged 1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,958 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.