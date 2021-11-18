COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 177 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 177 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen three people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 352 recover from it over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands at 81,575. Those killed by the disease number 5,104. So far, the country has reported 71,909 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,083 cases of and 2,029 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.