EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 18 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 177 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 177 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The country has also seen three people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 352 recover from it over the past day.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands at 81,575. Those killed by the disease number 5,104. So far, the country has reported 71,909 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,083 cases of and 2,029 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!