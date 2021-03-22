EN
    11:20, 22 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 21 more in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    One death and 192 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

    Since August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 50,121 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. Nationwide, 46,373 recovered and 662 died from the disease.


