COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 21 more in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

One death and 192 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 50,121 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. Nationwide, 46,373 recovered and 662 died from the disease.