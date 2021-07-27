COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 23 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 24 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths and 75 recoveries over the past day.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 59,694. Those killed by the disease number 3,649. The COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries have reached 54,114 in the country.