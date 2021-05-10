EN
    11:16, 10 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 23 in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, the country one has died of and 44 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    Since August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 53,564 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 52,284 recovered from and 832 died of the disease throughout the country.

    Notably, the country has reported 2,142 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

