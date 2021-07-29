COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 262 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 262 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 16 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 121 recover from it over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 60,280. Those killed by the disease number 3,676. 54,332 have so far beaten the disease in the country.