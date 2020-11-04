COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 269 more in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 269 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

The country has also reported 63 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia registered over the past day.

Since August 1, a total of 38,281 have been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia across the country, 28,899 of whom have fully recovered. The country has reported 405 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths.