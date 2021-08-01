COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 275 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 275 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 13 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 108 recover from it over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 61,168. Those killed by the disease number 3,711. 54,658 have so far beaten the disease in the country.

Notably, the country has logged 7,803 cases of and 4,933 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

All areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.