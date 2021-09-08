EN
    10:10, 08 September 2021

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 342 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 342 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The country has also seen 10 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 150 recover from it over the past day.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 71,646. Those killed by the disease number 4,597. So far, the country has reported 59,282 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

    Earlier it was reported that 87,015 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, the country has logged 3,639 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,894 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.


