COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 37 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 37 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 125 fresh daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, 2020, a total of 51,339 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have been reported nationwide. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 727. 50,102 recovered from the disease in the country.

Notably, the country has reported 2,290 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.