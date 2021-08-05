COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 379 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 379 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 33 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 153 recover from it over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 62,151. Those killed by the disease number 3,814. So far, the country has reported 55,114 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

The country remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, 7,792 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 7,276 Kazakhstanis have defeated the COVID-19 virus over the past day.



