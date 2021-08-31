COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 39 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 39 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 22 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 16 recover from it over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 69,732. Those killed by the disease number 4,428. So far, the country has reported 58,440 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, the country has logged 4,322 cases of and 6,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.