COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 40 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 40 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 73 people recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 84,129. Those killed by the disease number 5,214. So far, the country has reported 76,925 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, the country has added 440 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 640 more people have defeated the disease in the country.