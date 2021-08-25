COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 428 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 428 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 26 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 172 recover from it over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 68,298. Those killed by the disease number 4,289. So far, the country has reported 57,892 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

The country remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 6,040 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 8,501 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day.