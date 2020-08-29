COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 483 more, killing 4 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 483 more have been affected by and 4 died of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

218 have beaten pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms over the past day countrywide.

It is also reported that a total of 25,115 people have been affected by, 282 died of and 5,517 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.